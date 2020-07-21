Weapons, drugs seized during curfew check

Red Earth Creek RCMP released a photo of the drugs, weapons, ammunition and other items seized during the arrest.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Red Earth Creek RCMP hit the Criminal Code jackpot while making a curfew check July 14.



The check at a Loon River First Nation home resulted in two men being charged with various drug and weapons related charges. The men are from Loon River and Peerless Lake.



The curfew check was “on a person previously charged for drug trafficking and possession of illegal firearms,” says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.



“During the curfew check, RCMP members observed several firearms inside the residence. At that time, all of the occupants of the home were arrested and the residence was secured pending a search warrant application.”



A search warrant was obtained for the residence and property.



“[Police] seized a number of items including several loaded prohibited firearms including sawed-off shotguns and rifles, over 100 rounds of ammunition, several cell phones and suspected methamphetamine and drug trafficking paraphernalia.



Caitlin Noskey, 25, of Loon Lake, faces five counts of possession of a firearm and/or ammunition while prohibited, five counts of possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous, four counts of careless use of a firearm, four counts of possession of a prohibited firearm without holding a licence, possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, uttering threats, resisting arrest, and 10 counts of breaching conditions of release.



Jeremy Noskey, 27, of Peerless Lake, is charged with five counts of possession of a firearm and/or ammunition while prohibited, five counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, four counts of careless use of a firearm, four counts of possession of a prohibited firearm without holding a license, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, and four counts of breach of conditions of release.



Following judicial hearings, both were remanded into custody and are scheduled to attend Red Earth Creek provincial court on July 21 to enter pleas on all charges.



The matter is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Red Earth Creek RCMP at [780] 649-3992.