Webinar to teach how to be better stewards of land

Kate Lovsin,

Watershed Coordinator,

Lesser Slave Watershed Council.

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council is hosting a free webinar event in partnership with our friends at the Land Stewardship Centre.

The webinar is called “Being Good Stewards of the Land” and will focus on what it means to be a good steward of the land. We will also talk about what it takes to manage the impacts humans have on the landscape and how to help our natural environment to be more resilient to various conditions like drought and flood.

Attendees to the webinar can expect to learn about the Lesser Slave Watershed Council and the Land Stewardship Centre, and hear a brief overview of the kinds of work we do, and what some of the best practices are for individual landowners like acreage owners and town dwellers can do to protect water quality and the environment. Attendees will also about the value of riparian health and different strategies for drought and flood mitigation and how wetland areas can help filter water, and understand some of the impacts humans have on the landscape and how to reduce our impacts.

Everything we do on the land affects not only us, but the plants and wildlife that also call our watershed home. It is vitally important that we protect what we have. Watershed management is a shared responsibility. Learning what we can today can help inform future decisions and reduce negative impacts for future generations.

Please join us for our free webinar on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. The event is for all ages and backgrounds. Register for the event at www.lswc.ca to get the event link! We hope to “see” you there!