Weed, pest inspectors appointed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two more weed and pest inspectors at Big Lakes County have been appointed for the summer.

At its regular meeting May 8, council named Keira Allan and bylaw enforcement officer Sarah York as weed and pest inspectors under the Alberta Weed Control Act and the Alberta Pest Control Act.

They will work under the agricultural fieldman Dylan Fath or designate for the 2024 summer season.

At its regular meeting March 27, council appointed five weed and pest inspectors, says Kevin Cymbaluk, director of operations.

“Since then, one of those appointed has taken alternative employment and the bylaw officer is to be added as a weed and pest inspector,” Cymbaluk told council.

York will be appointed to provide an additional source of weed inspections as she conducts her normal bylaw inspection and enforcement duties.

The two new appointed inspectors require to be appointed by council for them to legally enter onto private land to conduct inspections for provincially legislated weeds and pests.