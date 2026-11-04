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Week-long schedule planned for Peace River Festival of Trees

by | Nov 4, 2026 | Events

Holiday spirit will come to life later this month, as the Peace River Library hosts its annual Festival of Trees.

Peace River Library’s director Sarah Lawrence says there is a series of events for everyone to enjoy.

“All events are being held at the Peace River Municipal Library,” says Lawrence. “This is our fourth year hosting the Festival of Trees and we hope members of the community will come out and participate this year again.”

The Festival of Trees theme is Winter Memories and will be held from Nov. 23-28.

Nov. 24 will be a great opportunity for aging adults to get together for a Senior Tea starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 25 will feature a Bedtime Story at 6:14 p.m. Nov. 26 is Trim the Tree story time at 10:30 a.m.

Community Sing-A- Long will lead the way on Nov. 27 at 5:30 p.m. and the much-anticipated Teddy Bear Tea will be the featured event starting at 10:30 a.m. Children are invited to bring their favourite stuffed animal guest to the tea.

Wrapping up the week’s events will be the Festival of Trees Open House on Nov. 28 from 4-8 p.m. The event is sponsored by County of Northern Lights and will provide the opportunity for a final viewing and bidding on all donated items. The night will feature refreshments, arts and crafts, and live music.

“We are still welcoming donations for the silent auction,” says Lawrence.

“Any trees or any other holiday items can be donated by individuals, local businesses, and creators.”

Lawrence adds that there will be a competition for the decorated trees with four categories evaluated. Best Full-Sized Tree, Best Mini-Tree (under four-foot), Best Youth Entry, and Best Non-Tree Entry.

“The silent auction is the main part of the festival, and it is hosted in the gallery,” says Lawrence.

“We will have mini-trees, wreaths, large trees, and other items up for silent auction.”

To donate to the library, please visit its website at prmlibrary.ab.ca or send an email to info@prmlibrary.ab.ca.

For additional information, please call the library at (780) 624-4076. Lawrence urges all people to come out during the week to share some Christmas joy at the Peace River Library.

Emily Plihal
Local Journalism
Initiative Reporter

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