Weird and Wonderful Facts from the 2023-24 NPHL Season

Chris Clegg,

NPHL Statistician

For South Peace News

5 Amazing Facts from the 2023-24 NPHL Season

Jan. 20, 2024: Zac Sperling of the Valleyview Jets does what no other player in NPHL history accomplished since stick fouls were first recorded in 1991-92. In a 7-3 loss at Manning, Sperling receives a slashing major with 3:05 left in the game. It is the second stick foul penalty this season for Sperling. The other is also a slashing major in a 6-1 home ice loss to Falher on Dec. 16, 2023. Sperling is the only player to record exactly two stick foul penalties in a season: both majors, for 10 PIMs.

Jan. 28, 2024: The Manning Comets defeat the hometown Fort St. John Flyers 3-2 on Deklan Whillans’ goal at 50 seconds into overtime. It triggers a statistic not seen since 1990-91 and very likely never in NPHL history. The win gave the Comets an 8-8 record. The Comets were also 1-1, 2-2, 3-3 4-4, 5-5, 6-6 and 7-7 meaning they had wins and losses in each of their first eight two-game sets during the season.

Feb. 2, 2024: The Valleyview Jets defeat the visiting Manning Comets 5-4 in overtime in their last game of the season. What happens in the game is bizarre. Tyler Wirth receives a slashing minor with 12:31 left in the game. It ensures the Jets’ top four scorers: Wirth, Cole Basnett, Rylee Hebert and Devan Klassen, each receive five stick foul penalties during the season for 10 minutes. It had never happened before.

Feb. 3, 2024: The Grande Prairie Athletics win 7-2 at Fort St. John. The win clinches second place in the West Division and ensures each team places exactly where it did the season before. It had never happened in league history.

Feb. 3, 2024: The Spirit River Rangers lose 5-3 at Dawson Creek in the season finale for both teams. It is also a match between the two teams with the least stick foul minutes per game during the season. Spirit River is assessed one minor for two minutes in the game ensuring that for the first time in NPHL history they are the league’s least penalized team for stick fouls (3.22 PIMs per game compared to DC’s 3.33 PIMs per game). What is even more amazing is that in their history (SR joined the NPHL in 1992-93) SR never ranked better than fifth in least stick foul PIMs per game.

Facts and Oddities from the 2023-24 Season

Oct. 28, 2023: The Dawson Creek Canucks defeat the visiting Falher Pirates 4-1. It is DC’s sixth straight season opening win and seventh straight home opening win. Neither are DC records, however. From 1998-2005 DC won its season opening game and home opener eight straight times.

Oct. 28, 2023: The hometown Fort St. John Flyers lose their first game of the season 3-2 to the visiting Valleyview Jets. It’s FSJ’s first season opening loss since 2013 and broke a streak of six straight wins.

Oct. 28, 2023: For all the success the Spirit River Rangers have had the last several years, opening night has not been kind to them. SR did win 5-1 at Grande Prairie this season but it was only their second win in their last seven season openers.

Oct. 28, 2023: The Valleyview Jets open the season with a 3-2 win at Fort St. John. It is the first time since 1993 the Jets open the season with wins in two straight seasons.

Nov. 3, 2023: The Manning Comets open the season with a 4-3 win at Falher. It is the first time since 1995 the Comets open the season with wins in two straight seasons.

Nov. 4, 2023: For only the sixth time since the start of the 1989-90 NPHL season (35 years), two games result in shutouts on the same night. Spirit River shuts out the visiting Fort St. John Flyers 4-0 while the Valleyview Jets win 2-0 at Manning.

Dec. 9, 2023: The Spirit River Rangers lose 3-0 to the hometown Falher Pirates Not odd except that almost exactly one year earlier on Dec. 10, 2022 the Rangers also lost 3-0 at Fort St. John.

Dec. 14, 2023: The visiting Grande Prairie Athletics lose 6-4 to the Rangers in Spirit River It is the 100th game decided by a 6-4 score since the start of the 1990-91 season.

Jan. 25, 2024, Jace Weegar’s overtime goal gives the Spirit River Rangers a 2-1 overtime win over the Grande Prairie Athletics. It was only the third 2-1 OT game since 1989-90.

Jan. 30, 2024: The Falher Pirates win 11-2 at Valleyview against the Jets. It is the first 11-2 game in almost 10 years (Dec. 5, 2024, Grande Prairie 11 at Falher 2).

Feb. 1, 2024: The visiting Dawson Creek Canucks lose 5-2 to the Athletics in Grande Prairie. It is the 100th game decided by a 5-2 score since the start of the 1990-91 season. Earlier in the season on Dec. 14, 2023, the visiting Athletics lose 6-4 to the Rangers in Spirit River It is the also 100th game decided by a 6-4 score since the start of the 1990-91 season.

Feb. 3, 2024: In the next to last night of the regular season, the hometown Dawson Creek Canucks defeat the Spirit River Rangers 5-4. It is the 168th game decided by a 5-4 score since 1990-91 – the most of any common score.

Last season was the lowest scoring season in league history. Teams scored 504 goals for an average of exactly 8.00 goals per game.

Last season teams combined for 3,642 penalty minutes in 63 games played for an average of 57.81 minutes per game. It was the highest mark in nine seasons.

The Dawson Creek Canucks were the least penalized team in the league last season with 16.00 penalty minutes per game. It marked the third time in four seasons DC led the league. Before that, DC had never led the league in least PIMs in its history since joining the NPHL in 1998-99. The other team to lead the league in least PIMs the last six years was the Fort St. John Flyers meaning the two BC teams have led the NPHL the last six seasons.

The Spirit River Rangers were the sixth most penalized team in the league last season with 39.28 minutes per game. It marked the 13th time in 14 years the Rangers ranked at least sixth.

The Manning Comets ranked second in power play percentage last season at 24.76%. The Comets also ranked second last season. Only one other time since 1994-95 (2015-16 season) had the Comets ranked as high as second. The Comets have not led the league in power percentage since 1991-92 when stats were recorded.

The Valleyview Jets ranked fifth in power play percentage. The mark continues a streak where the Jets have not ranked higher than fifth since the 2002-03 season.

The Grande Prairie Athletics placed third in shots on goal for last season. It was the third straight season they ranked third. Shots on goal for were amazingly close: 40.17 and 41.45 and 41.28 shots on goal per game.

The Manning Comets ranked fifth in shots on goal per game last season with 36.00. It marked the 23rd time in 24 seasons since stats were kept in 1991-92 that the Comets ranked no better than fifth. They ranked third in 2013-14 with 42.30 shots on goal per game.

The Spirit River Rangers ranked sixth in shots on goal per game last season with 32.61. It was the lowest ranking for the Rangers in 13 seasons since 2004-05 when they had 32.85 shots per game and ranked eighth.

The Valleyview Jets ranked fourth in shots on goal per game last season with 36.67 shots per game. It was their highest ranking since placing third in the 1993-94 season when they had 38.07 shots per game.

Dawson Creek ranked first in shots on goal allowed at 30.89 shots per game. It marked only the second time in their history they ranked first, the other being in 2018-19 when they allowed 34.00 shots per game.

The Manning Comets ranked seventh in shots on goal allowed last season at a league worst 44.44 shots per game. It marked the 19th straight season the Comets ranked no better than fifth. In 1997-98 the Comets ranked fourth with 36.78 shots allowed per game.

The Valleyview Jets ranked sixth in shots on goal allowed last season at 43.50 shots per game. It marked the 22nd straight season the Jets ranked no better than sixth. In 1997-98 the Jets ranked fourth with 34.57 shots per game.

Teams combined to kill off penalties at an 80.81% clip last season. It was the second highest mark since stats were kept in 1991-92. Only in 2014-15 was the percentage higher at 81.69% and only the second time in history the rate was higher than 80%.

The average margin of goals last season was 3.1905. It was the third lowest since the stat was first recorded in 1990-91.

Based on percentage, the Fort St. John Flyers tied for second most blown leads (50%) in a season since the stat was first recorded in 2001-02. The Flyers tied the 2004-05 Lakeland Eagles and 2006-07 Valleyview Jets. The team with the most blown leads in a season (54.17%) was the 2005-06 Valleyview Jets.

As noted above, for the first time in history since stats were kept in 1991-92, the Spirit River Rangers led the NPHL in stick foul penalty minutes per game at 3.22 PIMs.

The Valleyview Jets recorded the 22nd highest (6.11 penalty minutes per game) number of stick foul penalty minutes per game since the stat was first recorded in 1991-92.

The Falher Pirates recorded 843 shots on goal during the regular season. It was exactly the same number of shots on goal recorded the previous season.

The Falher Pirates averaged 46.83 shots on goal per game during the regular season. It was the third highest total since 1991-92. Fort St. John (47.30 in 2007-08) and Dawson Creek (47.00 in 2019-20) were the only teams to record a higher average.

The Fort St. John Flyers averaged only 29.11 shots on goal per game during the regular season. It was the 19th lowest average since the stat was recorded in 1991-92.

The Fort St. John Flyers had the second worst power play percentage (10.75%) since 1991-92. Only the 1992-92 Falher Pirates were worse (9.68%).

The Grande Prairie Athletics had the 14th worst power play percentage (13.51%) since 1991-92.

The Fort St. John Flyers (10.75%) and Grande Prairie Athletics (13.51%) had two of 14 worst power play units since 1991-92. In the four games between the clubs, they were a combined 4 for 38 or 10.53% which was right in line with their season percentage.

The Manning Comets recorded the eighth highest penalty killing percentage since 1991-92 (87.34%).

The Falher Pirates recorded the 12th highest penalty killing percentage since 1991-92 (86.02%).

The Dawson Creek Canucks led the league with only 16.00 penalty minutes per game. It is the fifth lowest average total in the league sine 1991-92.

The Fort St. John Flyers did not win a game last season but the stats tell an interesting story. The Flyers played 1085:50 minutes last season. They led for 165:56 minutes, were tied in 237:29 minutes and trailed for 682:25 minutes. That means the Flyers either led or were tied for 402:25 minutes, or 37.06 per cent of the games.

The Valleyview Jets ranked last in stick foul penalty minutes per game last season with 6.11 PIMs per game. The previous season, VV was the least penalized team with only 3.55 PIMs per game.

Dawson Creek’s 14-game winning streak was its best to start a season in history.

Fort St. John’s 18-game losing streak was its worst to start a season in history.

Milestones reached in 2023-24 Season

Bo Asmussen (Manning) records his 500th penalty minute.

Braden Gamble (Manning) plays his 200th game.

Michael Gillen (Manning) plays his 100th game.

Michael Gillen (Manning) records his 100th point.

Bond Hawryluk (Spirit River) scores his 100th goal.

Brad Lazoruk (Spirit River) records his 300th penalty minute.

Morgan MacLean (Grande Prairie) records his 200th point.

Neil Maisonneuve (Falher) records his 300th penalty minute.

Dustin Sather (Spirit River) scores his 100th goal.

Wes Shipton (Dawson Creek) records his 100th point.

Lorne Weaver (Dawson Creek) records his 400th penalty minute.

Kyle Weegar (Spirit River) plays his 100th game.

Kyle Weegar (Spirit River) records his 100th point.