‘Weird, wicked and wonderful’

Jenna Koppang, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, exaggerates and rearranges colour and shape to create mood in her delightful Halloween image.

Artwork from students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School is back! Halloween is the theme of works by art students who share their skills and talents in the South Peace News. Weekly art from Pratt student was featured May 6 to July 1 after teacher Rhonda Lund approached SPN after schools closed March 16 with the COVID-19 pandemic. Student art is usually showcased in the school art gallery. Lund inspired her students to create images to brighten up the lives of people during the pandemic. All classes include Art 10, 20 and 30 students and though the objectives of each level varies, students generally share the same themes. “Artwork features student’s interest in the natural world,” Lund says. “Then with Halloween right around the corner, they explore the weird, wicked and the wonderful.”