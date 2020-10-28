‘Weird, wicked and wonderful’

Jenna Koppang, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, exaggerates and rearranges colour and shape to create mood in her delightful Halloween image.

Artwork from students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School is back! Halloween is the theme of works by art students who share their skills and talents in the South Peace News. Weekly art from Pratt student was featured May 6 to July 1 after teacher Rhonda Lund approached SPN after schools closed March 16 with the COVID-19 pandemic. Student art is usually showcased in the school art gallery. Lund inspired her students to create images to brighten up the lives of people during the pandemic. All classes include Art 10, 20 and 30 students and though the objectives of each level varies, students generally share the same themes. “Artwork features student’s interest in the natural world,” Lund says. “Then with Halloween right around the corner, they explore the weird, wicked and the wonderful.”

  • Alexandra Aldrich, an avid Art 20 student in Grade 11, uses pencil to recreate a skull involving proportion and perspective to suggest realism.
  • Taylor Oliver-Guerin, an Art 20 student in Grade 11, goes beyond her call of duty to lay this pencil drawing to rest, employing atmosphere, perspective and depth.
  • Shanelle Badger-Carifelle, an Art 30 student in Grade 12, shows how use pencil, plus planned and spontaneous methods, to develop very intriguing images. Beware!
  • It is Halloween! Have to have a pumpkin! Bjork Vink-Hallvorson, an Art 20, Grade 12 watercolourist, controls proportion and perspective to enhance realism in the pumpkin of our dreams.
  • Braelyn Dallaire, and Art 20 student in Grade 11, combines mental images, representational images and ink pen to complete this forgivably creepy Halloween project.

