Jenna Koppang of Art 20, Grade 10, proves there’s no limit to cute in her polymer clay portrait assignment.
Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School create some unusual art. “Recent cartoon and portrait studies brought forth weird, wild and wonderful imagery from EWP art students,” art teacher Rhonda Lund says. Students used clay to add yet another dimension, as well as another challenge, to their assignments.
Natalie Pratt, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, naturally used a startling photo to create a startling cartoon in this pencil “Photo-to-Cartoon” project. Ayla Giroux, an Art 30 student in Grade 11, expresses her ability to reinvent the human portrait, as well as her love of a video character using polymer clay and her characteristic expertise. Bethany Cunningham, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, impressively painted a highly mature study of one of the greatest 20th century artists, Vincent van Gogh. A 3D portrait art by Keira Allan, an Art 30 student in Grade 12, will have you shedding a few tears when you try to figure out the true meaning behind this clay portrait. Noah Brewer, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, uses the style of Robert Dejesus to create a pencil portrait from his selfie. Jenna Koppang, an Art 20 student in Grade 10, reinvents her cartoon character using vivid contrast against intricate detail plus colour markers.