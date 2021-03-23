Jenna Koppang of Art 20, Grade 10, proves there’s no limit to cute in her polymer clay portrait assignment.

Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School create some unusual art. “Recent cartoon and portrait studies brought forth weird, wild and wonderful imagery from EWP art students,” art teacher Rhonda Lund says. Students used clay to add yet another dimension, as well as another challenge, to their assignments.