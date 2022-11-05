Welcome back, Pirate Pete! November 5, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 It was 789 days since hockey fans in Falher got to watch their beloved Pirates play and no one was happier than mascot Pirate Pete! He delighted the fans in Falher Oct. 29 as North Peace Hockey League action returned. The Pirates had not played at home since Feb. 13, 2020 when they were eliminated in playoff action after losing 6-3 to Grimshaw. Covid then put a temporary end to the league. In a twist of fate, Grimshaw was the opponent and the Pirates won 6-0. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Red Wings record back-to-back shutouts Pioneers drop semifinal Renegades clinch first Regals, Pirates part of tribute