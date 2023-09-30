Wellness coach, teacher join staff at HP Elementary

High Prairie Elementary School welcomes new staff. Left-right, are teacher Terra Shantz and wellness coach Annika Sware.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Elementary School welcomes one new teacher and a new wellness coach on staff.

Terra Shantz teaches Grade 4 in her first full-time teaching position.

A longtime member of Sucker Creek First Nation, she was previously a teacher’s assistant at HPE for 12 years.

Shantz graduated from the University of Calgary with a Bachelor of Education in April 2023.

She taught Grade 8 Language Arts at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie from April to June.

Annika Sware joins HPE as a wellness coach.

She works with students, providing support in mental health, nutrition, physical health and community connection.