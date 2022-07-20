“We’ve got the money!”

But not for long! Two ambitious High Prairie girls sold lemonade at the High Prairie fire hall July 10 to raise money for Northern Trek, which in turn donates money to the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Pyper Martinson, left, and her sister, Bryce Martinson, raised $786. Northern Trek came through High Prairie last year. This year, the trek occurs Aug. 5-9 from Valleyview west to Grande Prairie to the British Columbia border, and is spearheaded by Northern Sunrise County deputy fire chief Julien Bergeron.