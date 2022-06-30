What a blast it was!

The Peace River region hosted an extremely successful Alberta 55 Plus Summer Games June 16-19. The games were co-hosted by the Town of Peace River, Northern Sunrise County, County of Northern Lights, the M.D. of Peace and the Town of Grimshaw. Seniors competed in 13 games and activities in various locations around Peace River, St. Isidore, Grimshaw and the M.D. of Peace. Venues included: in Peace River at Glenmary and T.A. Norris School track, 12-Foot Davis Events Park, Shark’s Restaurant and Bar, Baytex Energy Centre, Ken Horneland Ball Diamonds, Peace Regional Pool; at the St. Isidore Cultural Centre in Northern Sunrise County; in the M.D. of Peace at the Mighty Peace Golf Club and Lac Cardinal Provincail Park; in Grimshaw at the Grimshaw Shared School Facility, Mile Zero Regional Multiplex, and Grimshaw Royal Canadian Legion Branch 253.

Diane Denison provided the photo from the cycling competition. Attractive medals were awarded to winning participants in many events. Linda Labbe prepares to take a shot in the 8-ball competition at Shark’s Restaurant and Bar in Peace River. The weather was perfect for the games. On Saturday, players in slopitch took to the shade to cool off. Left-right are pickleball players Maurice Gour, Gayle Walton [from Invision], and Phil Fortier. Indigenous female dancers performed at the opening ceremonies in full regalia which delighted the audience.