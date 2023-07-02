What a day it was!

A very successful National Indigenous People Day celebration occurred in High Prairie June 21 with hundreds attending. Hosted by the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre, High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council, WJS and the MITAA Centre, the street was blocked off to make a real party atmosphere. Friendship Centre executive director Carl Hanlon extended a welcome to all visitors before East Prairie Elder Alma Dejarlais said a prayer. Jamie Chalifoux then cited the land acknowledgement. Indigenous dancing kicked off events with many dancers highlighting several dances. Two inter-tribal dances occurred with everyone invited to join. Plenty of food, face painting, a watermelon eating contest, moose calling contest, bean bag tournament, and other games gave children and adults plenty to do during the four-hour celebration from 4-8 p.m.

Easton Anderson, 4, of Kapawe’no First Nation, loves his hockey, whether on the ice or on the street. A very nervous Jamie Patenaude placed second in the moose calling contest, teen category. With his chest puffed out just a rooster, Creesyn Supernault, 8, performs the chicken dance. His regalia was spectacular! Karissa Calliou performs the jingle dance in colourful regalia. She has danced publicly and at her school, but not at powwows. Julia Sander, of Joussard, enjoys dancing and participated in the jingle dance. Sherill Supernault has danced for 31 years and delighted the audience with her skill in the traditional dance. All five of her children also dance. Stealing the hearts of almost everyone attending the celebration was a little boy just starting to dance. Indeed, Elijah Desjarlais, 4, of East Prairie, is a traditional dancer. Always a favourite at events, children lined up to get their faces painted. Above, Scarlett Palisoc, 8, gets her face done by volunteer Tanya Auger. The watermelon eating contest was a delight with participants and the audience alike. Organizers split people into four events: youth, teens, adults and Elders. Above is a photo of the Elders competition.