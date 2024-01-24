Wheelchairs on Ice provides new rec opportunity

North Peace Navigators’ players pose with some participants. In the front row, left-right, are player Zach Spivak, Heidi Paul, Landon French and Dominic Dominguez. In the back row, left-right, are players Aaron Kuhn (captain) and, Bryson Dallaire.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

If you’re looking for a recreational opportunity, but you have some physical disabilities or impairments, the Town of Peace River has organized a monthly event to give you an exciting extracurricular activity.

Wheelchairs on Ice took hold last year and has quickly become a favourite of participants at the Baytex Energy Centre each month. Set to be hosted again on Jan. 24 from 1:30-3 p.m., the event welcomes a half dozen folks who want to be out on the ice for fun.

Peace River recreation programmer Taylor Bak says the Wheelchairs on Ice program is one of her favourites to host and is near and dear to her heart.

“People with disabilities or even just some difficulty walking are welcome to enjoy some leisure in this safe environment,” says Bak.

“The North Peace Navigators come to push wheelchairs around the ice and have a lot of fun with everyone who comes.”

Bak says they usually have at least six participants and four or five Navigators who attend each program.

She says they welcome care homes, Special Education Programs, and people living independently and want a day out of the house with some recreation.

“We also have some dry activities in the hallway for people who don’t want to go on the ice,” says Bak.

“They are adaptive games for people who aren’t comfortable with going out,” she adds.

Bak says the Baytex Centre also has spare wheelchairs for people who can walk but cannot skate and need assistance. She says they want everyone to come out and have a great time getting pushed on the ice by the hockey players.

There’s no cost to the program. Bak encourages people to watch the Baytex Energy Centre Facebook page for any advertisements of fun programming coming up at the facility.

Note: File photos courtesy of the Town of Peace River.

North Peace Navigators’ player Chayce Tuton helps David Cardinal have a good time at the Baytex Energy Centre in this file photo. It is all part of the Town of Peace River’s Wheelchairs on Ice program.

Zac Spivak, centre, drops the puck for a faceoff with Chayce Tuton, left, and David Cardinal. Game on!