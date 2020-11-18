When does council pick and choose?

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A request to lobby on behalf of four busing companies for provincial government aid was defeated by the narrowest of margins at High Prairie town council’s meeting Nov. 10.



The request from Cold Shot, Northern Express, Sundog Transportation, and J&L Shuttle Services, asked council to help save Alberta’s rural bus services.



“Where does it end?” asked Councillor Arlen Quartly, who voted against the request with councillors Michael Long and Judy Stenhouse.



“I can’t support it. It’s business.”



Quartly was not without sympathy but asked what was next: trucking companies, taxi services, etc.



“That was my dilemma,” added Mayor Brian Panasiuk.



“It’s a business that serves our community.”



But he noted assistance seemed to focus on urban transportation, not rural.



“I’m really on the fence on this one,” said Panasiuk, who eventually voted in favour along with councillors Donna Deynaka and Brian Gilroy.



The tie vote defeated a motion to support the companies.



The matter arose when Panasiuk received a letter from the four companies asking for support. The companies sent a letter to the Alberta government in June requesting assistance because they could not access COVID programs because they did not qualify. As a result, rural routes were at risk of being closed.



“Since March, we have incurred substantial losses,” wrote the companies.



“…we will need assistance – not to make a profit, but to keep our buses running, our customers served and our employees working,” the letter added.