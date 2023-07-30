When the world gives you lemons. . .!

Children in the summer program co-hosted by the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre and High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council went “into business” for a day July 20 from 1-3 p.m. by selling lemonade. The girls and boys quickly split into two groups for a friendly competition on who could sell the most. The girls noted customers seemed more willing to support the boys but they sold out their first batch about an hour into the venture and planned to make more. Proceeds will go toward the group’s end-of-year party.

A colourful sign attracts customers to the lemonade stand. Left-right are Arras Marshall, 8, Lyka Laudencia, 9, Amelia Kemp, 10, and Blake Ernst, 9, all from High Prairie.