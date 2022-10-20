Where art, style and comfort mix!

The High Prairie Quilt Guild held its annual show and sale at the High Prairie Curling Club Oct. 1-2. This year’s show featured 157 entries including large and small quilts to wall hangings. Most were for sale but not all. The dazzling colours and patterns was appreciated by hundreds who came to view the outstanding work. Many also took part in various raffles to try and win a prize. Proceeds from the show and sale are forwarded to club activities. A man from Edmonton won the large quilt in the draw. His name was not available at press time. Molly Marquardt won second prize and Jocelyn Heyde third prize. In the viewers’ choice vote for best large quilt entry, Barb Adams placed first (she had several entries), Gayla Payne second, and Magalie Frechette third. In the small quilt vote, Marla Willier placed first, Brenda Anderson second, while third was a tie between Audrey Arnault and Gina Daly.

The High Prairie Quilt Guild had a quilt made for the occasion to welcome visitors.

Gayla Payne

. . . “Coral Reef” Carol Morgan

. . . “Home for Christmas” Barb Adams

. . . “Out of Bounds” Barb Adams

. . . “The Leaf” Barb Adams

. . . “Dream Big” Gayla Payne

. . . “Amethyst” Toni Willier

. . . “Unicorn Dreams” Carol Morgan

. . . “Bunny Hop”