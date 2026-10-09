Where Water Flows exhibit celebrates Peace Watershed through art

Sara Driedger

South Peace News

(Peace River) – A sweeping textile map of the Peace River watershed will anchor a months-long exhibition at the Peace River Art Hub, bringing together quilters, painters, photographers, potters and other artists to explore how water shapes the region.

Where Water Flows will run in the Art Hub’s main gallery from October 2026 to March 2027. The exhibition’s centrepiece, a large “slice quilt” created by members of the Valley Peacemakers Quilt Guild, is scheduled to be unveiled Oct. 10 in the facility’s large classroom.

Audrey DeWit, a board member with the watershed organization and a member of the quilt guild, says the idea began last fall as she considered how art could help people understand the scale and complexity of the watershed.

“Last fall, I started having this idea that it would be really cool to have a big art project of the watershed,” DeWit says.

She imagined a wall hanging that could show both the watershed’s waterways and the many ways people use water across the region.

DeWit brought the concept to fellow guild members, who were interested and agreed to take part. The project then moved from an artistic idea to a detailed exercise in mapping, design and textile work.

Working with Bonnie Wood, whom DeWit described as an expert in geographic information systems, she developed graphics intended to accurately represent the waterways. Wood applied hillshade, a mapping technique that uses light and shadow to show the shape and elevation of terrain.

“The watershed is huge,” DeWit says.

“It’s a good chunk of the Alberta landscape.”

The hillshading, she says, helps viewers see changes in altitude and gives the textile map a sense of the land beneath the rivers and tributaries.

The completed graphic was sent to a company able to print it on cotton fabric. The material was then divided among guild members, along with information drawn from watershed alliance reports. Each quilter interpreted that material creatively, using different techniques to illustrate water use and features of the watershed while preserving the continuity of the larger image.

The work is known as a slice quilt: one continuous image divided into separate vertical panels. The format allows the image to be transported and displayed more easily than a single enormous hanging.

“Each panel is 27 inches wide, while its length varies according to the shape of that part of the watershed. The longest panel measures 10 1/2 feet,” says DeWit.

DeWit approached the Art Hub board last fall about displaying the quilt alongside watershed education materials. The resulting partnership grew into a broader invitation for artists to respond to the same theme in their own media.

Dianne Ireland, president of the Peace River Art Club, has been involved with the organization for nearly 20 years. She has served as president for two years and was previously a board member, including during the early development of the Art Hub.

“Where Water Flows is the main-gallery exhibition at the Art Hub and will be showing from October 2026 to March 2027 as a celebration of the Mighty Peace watershed,” Ireland says.

“We will be anchored by the Valley Peacemakers Quilt Guild, and their quilt will be displayed at the same time in our large classroom.”

The Art Hub is inviting artists and artisans to submit new work reflecting the theme throughout the exhibition period. Ireland says submissions may include photography, stained glass, pottery and a range of other fine-art and craft media. Most works selected for the main gallery will be available for purchase.

Submissions will be vetted to ensure each piece can be displayed properly and reflects the meaning of Where Water Flows. Ireland says the theme is deliberately broad enough to accommodate different interpretations, allowing each artist to decide what flowing water, the watershed or the region’s relationship with water looks like.

The Art Hub will accept work until the final week of October. Its annual masked gala is scheduled for Oct. 30, an event DeWit described as “a very lovely thing to come to.” The gala will offer another opportunity for the public to see the developing exhibition as more works arrive.

Ireland says she is most looking forward to the diversity of the submissions. One pottery piece already received, she says, beautifully reflects water moving through the work itself. Other artists may focus on rivers and tributaries, the shape of the land, human uses of water or the personal associations that the theme evokes.

“Every artist, across mediums, comes up with a unique perspective reflected in their work,” Ireland says.

She adds she expects the range of materials and approaches to give visitors several ways to think about a watershed that can otherwise be difficult to grasp as a whole.

For DeWit, the quilt’s combination of geographic accuracy and individual handiwork is part of its appeal. The printed base keeps the waterways and contours connected across the panels, while the contributions of guild members allow details and ideas from watershed reports to be expressed visually. When the panels are placed together, viewers will be able to follow one image across many separate pieces.

Ireland hopes the pairing of the quilt with changing contributions in the main gallery will encourage repeat visits between October and March. Because submissions remain open into late October, the exhibition can continue to grow after the quilt is unveiled, with established and emerging artists adding their own responses to its central theme.

“I’m looking forward to seeing this exhibit,” Ireland says.

“It’s a creative way of talking about the watershed. We are pleased to be working alongside the Valley Peacemakers Quilt Guild, and we look forward to sharing it with everyone.”