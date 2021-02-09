Whitefish Lake man ‘in the wrong crowd’

H.P. court docket

Feb. 1, 2021

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A young Whitefish Lake man may have been with the wrong people at the wrong time.

Paval Kozlov Laboucan, 19, was sentenced for probation for 12 months after pleading guilty to possession of a prohibited firearm inside a vehicle.

Court heard he was a passenger in a vehicle with a firearm on July 1 in Atikameg, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

“He was on a firearms prohibition at the time,” she added.

“He knew that the vehicle contained a .22 rifle.”

Judge D.R. Shynkar agreed with the joint submission from the Crown and Laboucan’s defence lawyer, Derek Renzini.

He also agreed with another statement from Payne.

“We can’t prove he touched the firearm,” said Kelly.

Laboucan was a passenger in a vehicle when High Prairie RCMP received a report that “shots were fired from a vehicle,” the Crown said.

The young man was “in the wrong crowd”, Renzini said.

During his probation, Laboucan was ordered to have no contact or communication with four named males.

He is also banned from Gift Lake and ordered to take counseling, treatment and assessment for drugs and alcohol.

“Mr. Laboucan is very manageable in the community,” Renzini said.

“Hopefully, he’ll move on from this.”

The judge placed Laboucan on a curfew that he must be in a residence from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. seven days a week.

Laboucan was also handed another firearms prohibition. He is banned from possessing or using restricted firearms or weapons for two years.



* * * * * * *



Rodney William Caudron, 62, of Joussard, was fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content exceeding 80 mg.

Court heard he recorded a reading of 140 mg after he was stopped by police on Nov. 21, 2020, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

“He said he hadn’t been drinking in about six months,” duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

“He was working on a car and he did drink and he took the car for a spin.”



* * * * * * *



Joshua B. Clarke, 26, of St. Paul, was fined $1,500 for possession of a stolen property.

Clarke was in a vehicle stolen from Gift Lake and located in Atikameg by High Prairie RCMP, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

Clarke was in the driver’s seat with several other people in the vehicle at a traffic stop.

“The vehicle they were driving was reported to be stolen,” Payne said.

Clarke was given no time to pay and will serve the fine while in custody in jail.



* * * * * * *



Wynter Vivian Giroux, 35, of Atikameg, was fined $3,000 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with no insurance.

“There were children in the vehicle, which is aggravating,” Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

Giroux confessed to the violation through her lawyer.

“She admitted to me that it was her vehicle, it didn’t have insurance and she was driving,” duty counsel Harry Jong said.