Whitefish Lake man ‘not criminally responsible’ for woman’s murder

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Whitefish Lake man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman at Atikameg in April has been found not criminally responsible.

A psychiatric assessment report for Tristan Patrick Kayne Grey was presented in High Prairie Court of Justice on July 31.

His lawyer, Harry Jong, told court the assessment found Grey fit to stand trial but not criminally responsible for the death of Beatrice Laboucan, 56, April 27.

Justice S.P Hinkley set the matter over to Aug. 21 to speak to.

“There has to be a hearing.”

Jong said he spoke with Slave Lake chief Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne, who said it would take several weeks to prepare for a hearing that would likely take place in late September.

Grey remains in custody.

“He’s still in Alberta Hospital,” Jong said.

When he first appeared in court May 29, Grey did not understand the charges when asked several times. As a result, Justice Hinkley ordered an assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

“Certainly there are concerns. He certainly needs help in many ways.”

High Prairie RCMP received a report April 27 of an assault at a home at Atikameg. When officers arrived, they found the deceased.