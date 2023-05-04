Whitefish man facing second-degree murder charge

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Whitefish Lake First Nation man is facing a charge of second-degree murder after an incident April 27.

High Prairie RCMP say they received a report of an assault at a home at Atikameg April 27. When they arrived, they found Beatrice Laboucan, 56, dead.

As a result of the investigation, RCMP charged Whitefish resident Tristan Patrick Kayne Grey, 31, the next day. Grey was also found inside the home when police arrived.

Grey was remanded into custody and will appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in High Prairie on May 29.