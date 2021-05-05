Who is going to pay?

Town taxpayers should not be on hook for bill, says Long

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The $770,000 bill for upgrades to the High Prairie water treatment plant last year will be paid, but who will really pay is yet to be determined.



Council agreed to pay the bill from its unrestricted reserve account at its April 27 meeting.



Council was hoping to receive money from Big Lakes County, but they withdrew the grant leaving council in a bind. The Town has since applied for a grant and are awaiting word.



“We have to pay for it in one way, shape or form,” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk.



Councillor Michael Long, who was very critical of the County not providing the money, asked who would pay in the end.



“$770,000 of [High Prairie] taxpayer’s money,” he said.



“A facility that the County uses to get safe water, cost us $770,000.



“In business, costs go up, you don’t go broke doing it.”



In essence, Long is arguing to pass along some of the costs to county users.



“Almost $1 million. I just find it’s unfair.”



Panasiuk replied he hoped council would get the grant thereby not burdening town taxpayers.



CAO Rod Risling reminded council there were two issues. He asked them to separate paying the $770,000 bill and future utility rates to users.



“Somebody has to pay for it and it shouldn’t be our taxpayers,” Long persisted.



Town administration is researching rates but due to dealing with the COVID pandemic, staff shortages due to COVID, and the audit, the report is not completed.



Treasurer Rita Maure reminded council that any proposed rate increase would be calculated over 20 years, which is how long the upgrades are supposed to last.