Who will be the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen? July 26, 2024 · by Admin2015 · 0 Two young ladies are competing for the honour of being the next High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen. Brooklyn Gallant and Kenzie Skene stepped forward to compete for the title. Kenzie Skene Brooklyn Gallant Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You SAGE Report cost released: $41,406.86 Land-use district reverted Life just got better at High Prairie! Council praised on payment option