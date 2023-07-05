Why did these women make 94 dresses?

A group of McLennan women have rallied together to make dresses in a global stance against human trafficking. The Dress a Girl Around the World campaign strives to protect children from predators, so far delivering over two million dresses to 81 countries across the globe. Pictured with some of their dresses are: front row, left-right, Marion Lessard, Irene Gauthier, and Irene Brassard. In the back row, left-right, are Monica Bisley, Norma Sobolewski, and Theresa Demeule.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

A group of McLennan women are working tirelessly to help ensure every girl in the world has at least one new dress.

The Dress a Girl Around the World campaign, under Hope 4 Women International, hopes to show every girl around the world that they are worthy of respect and that they are loved by God.

McLennan organizer Marion Lessard says she discovered the program when she was travelling, and she thought it may be a great initiative to do with her friends at home.

“When I was visiting Hawaii, I saw ladies sewing so I stopped by and they told me about this project,” explains Lessard.

“I was hoping to bring people together that liked to sew, and we could visit while sewing dresses for little girls. Every girl needs to have a dress to wear.”

When Lessard pitched her idea to her friends at the Catholic Women’s League of St. John the Baptist Church in McLennan in March of this year, she quickly had support from Irene Gauthier, Irene Brassard, Monica Bisley, Norma Sobolewski, and Theresa Demeule.

This international project is much larger than just supplying a dress to girls around the world. It is also a fight against human trafficking and abuse. The initiative strives to help protect children from predators.

“By placing the labels on the dresses, it helps to discourage the human traffickers as they know someone is watching the girls,” says Lessard.

“When the dresses are given to the girls, they are educated on what to look out for in people who are trafficking young girls.”

The women all fell into their roles quickly, with two women tracing patterns and cutting material, while the last four sewed the dresses. Impressively, the women have managed to make 94 dresses, a feat that well surpassed their anticipation of making 20.

“It sounded like a great thing to do, and a fun project,” says Theresa Demeule, who explains she had not really sewn before commencing this project, only repairing straight seams, hemming pants and making pyjamas.

“I never dreamt it would go this far, but I am really enjoying the sewing and creativity of it, especially knowing I will be making little girls happy. The fact that it may keep these girls safe is a big bonus, but especially because it will make them feel worthwhile and loved.

“I remember my own girls spinning around in a new dress feeling like a princess, that’s priceless,” she concludes.

The women say they are very lucky to have received the support of many local individuals and businesses, who were able to donate to their cause. Notable mention to Sew Delightful in Valleyview, Around the Block in Beaverlodge, McLennan Legion, Alma Mencke, Toni Romanchuk, Diann Rondeau, Kristen Blanchette, Darlene Bruneau, and Myrna Lanctot. Lessard says Sew Delightful donated enough material to make 30 dresses.

“If a few girls can gain self-esteem, feel loved, or keep them safe, I’ve done what I set out to do,” says Demeule about why she loves their project so much.

Although the women have accomplished such an amazing feat, managing to complete nearly 100 dresses to donate, they are planning to continue their endeavour as long as they have materials. They are asking for donations of cotton material, ribbon, quarter elastic, thread, and cash donations to help make more dresses for more girls.

“We will take the summer off, but some will continue sewing and then we’ll meet up again in the fall,” says Lessard, who says now their dresses will be sent to Calgary to be distributed to many Third World countries.

“It’s humbling to think that a few people can put a smile on a young girl’s face.”

If you are interested in donating or would like to join in the group to help the women make more dresses, please contact Marion at (780) 837-5756 or mlessard55 @hotmail.ca