Why I am grateful for my family, say students

Students in Fran Caudron’s Grade 5 class at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School appreciate their families.

Alberta will celebrate Family Day Feb. 15. Grade 5B students at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School took pen and pencil in hand to tell why they appreciate their families. Enjoy!

Pyper Martinson

I am grateful for my family because they are helpful, they share, and they really, really love me!

Firstly, I am thankful that my family is helpful because when I need help the most they are there for me and take time to help me when they could be doing something else! When I needed help my dad was there for me. When I needed help with my homework, I just had to ask my dad and he came right away to help me!

Secondly, I am grateful that my family shares with me because when I need something that they have, they will lend it to me! When I needed a pencil my sister was there for me and lended hers to me until I found mine and gave hers back to her!

Lastly, I am grateful that my family loves me because when I am sad they will sit with me, comfort me, and say, “I love you!”

It makes me feel really lucky that I have a family like them! When I was having a rough day, my mom sat on the couch with me and said, “I love you!” and comforted me. I was not having a bad day anymore!

That is why I am grateful for my family! If I did not have family I would be miserable, want to cry, and mostly not have anyone to go to when I needed help!

Why are you grateful for your family?

Shena Marie Lin

I am grateful for my family because they take care of me, help me, and we love hanging out together!

I am grateful for my family because they take care of me when I’m sick, they buy me food and also they make me feel comfortable. They also put my blanket on me if I fall asleep without my blanket. We also watch movies together and we love pillow fights.

I am thankful for my family because they help me with my homework to get it done. They help me fix my bag’s zipper. The also help me with my hair when it’s tangled.

I am super grateful for my family because we love hanging out together. We go shopping to the mall, go into our backyard to eat, and we also buy ice cream outside.

I am really grateful for my family! Are you grateful for your family?

Zennyn Auger

I am grateful for my family because they do fun things with me, play games with me, and help me out a lot.

Firstly, I have a lot of fun doing stuff with my family like sledding with them. Watching movies with them is really fun. I like spending time with them.

Secondly, I really like playing video games with my sister and dad. I also play board games with them. I really enjoy spending time with them and playing Catan with them.

I love playing board games with my sister, mom and dad. My dad wins most of the time.

Lastly, I am really grateful that my mom and dad help me with my homework if I am having trouble with it. They do so much for me and help me with building snow forts. I am really thankful that they make me food and buy me things. I love my family so much and I would be really sad if I didn’t have them.

That’s why I’m grateful for my family! Are you grateful for your family?

Parker Caron

I am grateful for my family because I have a great mom and dad, my brother and sister are great fun, and our dog Molly makes our family complete.

Mom and dad always takes care of us. They also teach us how to fix and build. My favourite is when we are outside together.

My brother and sister and I always play together every day. Outside we ski-doo and skate. Inside we play Lego and watch hockey. We laugh a lot.

Molly the dog takes care of us all. She watches us while we play outside. She barks when animals come into our yard.

Our family is so complete. We have lots of laughs together. Did you have a dog when you were in Grade 5?

Tsani Richards

I’m grateful for my family because they help me. They’re fun and my aunt Suzie creates lots of things.

My family helps me when I need help with my homework or they help me understand things that I want to understand. They are super funny and that’s what I like about them. They make people laugh and also make me laugh.

My family is very special to me. I don’t know what I would do without them.

My family is a lot of fun. We play games together. Sometimes I make up games we should play and they’re a lot of fun.

We go to the pool. My family and I go to the pool when it’s summer because it’s super-hot. When we’re bored we play board games and Monopoly.

Most of my family is in another country so I don’t see them much. Some are in America, England and New York.

My Aunt Suzie likes to create things. She’s very creative. Her room is very nice and beautiful so I go in there a lot. Sometimes I make cards, snowflakes and stars with her and so does my cousin Jabari. He’s seven years old and my aunt’s son.

That’s why I’m grateful for my family because my family is special. Why are you grateful for your family?

Dez Anderson

My family is cool!

I am grateful for my family because they are nice to me and they buy me hats and clothes and we ride quads.

I am grateful for my family because they are nice to me and everybody in my family.

I am grateful for my family because they buy me cool clothes like Champion and my favourite hockey team is the Golden Knights.

I am grateful for my family because they let me ride the quads and it is so fun to ride fast in my fields.

I am so grateful for my family because they help me do my homework when I need help. Does your family help you with your homework?

Danica Haire

I’m very grateful for my family because they are so fun, they care, they are very supportive, and there are such amazing people in my family.

Firstly, I’m thankful for my family because they are so fun! My family has been on a lot of vacations. We have gone white water rafting, we have gone to every park except Disneyland. We have gone to Florida several times. We have even gone on a Disney cruise, and it was so fun!

Secondly, I’m thankful for my family because they care not just about me but about everyone. When they heard that the Red Wings team was looking for billet families they said, “Why not?”

My family has always been there for me, even if we had recently been in a huge argument. Any time I was even the slightest bit of hurt they were right there by my side the whole time.

Thirdly, I am very grateful for my family because they are so supportive. Whenever I am sad or angry they are right beside me comforting me the whole time. My parents are always telling me to be a leader, not a follower. They are also always telling me to stand up for the little guy and they always stand up for me.

Lastly, I am grateful for my family because there are such amazing people in my family. There are six people in my family if you include our two billets. There is Emric, Aidan, Declan, Candis [mom], Dan [dad] and me in my family. They are such amazing people because of their personalities; they are all funny, smart, kind, and they all look good!

That is why I’m grateful for my family! If I didn’t have my family, I don’t know what I would do. Life would be so hard and lonely. That’s why I wrote this gratitude to show you how much you could be grateful for your family.

Tiffany Supernault

I love my family. I have two brothers. I love Cayden and Niko and my mom so so much. My brother Niko plays with me. He and I play tag. My mom is funny but I love my family. If I didn’t have a family I would be sad, lonely, and have no love. I would cry if I didn’t have a family.

I love, love, love my family. I am happy I have a family because my family loves me, too. I love my family because I hug them. We play board games and play at the park all day.

Aven Collins

I love my dad because he is the best dad ever and I hope to see him more when COVID is gone so we can watch a movie together.

I love my mom because she is the best mom ever and I love playing games with her and I am a very lucky son.

I love my brother. My brother’s name is Carsen and Carsen is seven years old and in Grade 2.

I am very lucky for my family and I am very grateful because my family helps me with anything I need help with.