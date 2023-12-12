Wilderness Camp inspires youth

Campers and staff at High Prairie Wilderness Camp play a card game during the lunch break on the trail rides. It was a popular activity that campers and staff greatly enjoyed. Young campers at High Prairie Wilderness Camp enjoy the many trail rides on horses down to the Little Smoky River.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Wilderness Camp continues to grow its ministry of Christian youth summer camps that focus on horses and the great outdoors.

“With 67 campers, including a good mix of new and returning campers, we reached youth from the High Prairie region and surrounding areas,” says camp director Aaron Harbidge, who launched the Christian Bible camp for ages 12-17 years in 2016.

Not even unseasonably wet weather in August kept campers off the riding trails.

“We were blessed to have good weather on our riding days – we never missed a ride due to bad weather,” Harbidge says.

Campers and their parents appreciate and value what the camp offers and stands for, he says.

“You can’t come to High Prairie Wilderness Camp and leave without knowing who God is,” says one young man who had enjoyed in-depth discussion around the logic of faith and the truth of the Bible.

Another camper talked about how he wanted to go home and continue studying things he learned at camp.

Other campers commented on the peacefulness of the camp and talked about the hope they found in hearing the Bible lessons and visiting with staff.

The camp introduced a new activity that incorporated intensive teamwork and allowed campers to learn some valuable new skills.

“Each tipi group had to design and construct a shelter large enough for their group with only basic tools such as and axe and some rope,” Harbidge says.

Each person was also given one flint to start a fire.

“We are looking forward to expanding this program in 2024 to further develop campers’ leadership, teamwork and outdoor skills, in addition to the horse skills they already learn,” Harbidge says.

Several other changes occurred in 2023.

A new administration and first-aid shed was built and a new pole-frame structure was built to replace an old army tent that was originally used as the dining hall.

“While we don’t want to become new modern, we felt these additions were in keeping with our wilderness theme while providing a better experience for campers and staff,” Harbidge says.

Camp staff came from communities across Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Many were students at Millar College of the Bible in Pambrun, Sask., who take time from their summer jobs to volunteer at camp.

“There is nothing quite like working with a completely dedicated team of volunteers who are all focused around being there for the campers,” Harbidge says.

“Our team is dedicated to provide a safe and fun experience for the campers, and based on reports, the goal was certainly achieved.”

Campers again stated their favourite times at camp included chapel, horseback riding and games, he says.

Martin Vervloet and Dwight Munn – two church pastors – returned as guest speakers.

The third guest speaker, Tom Tripp, came from Nova Scotia, to talk about the Bible, creation and what it means to live in harmony with the Creator.