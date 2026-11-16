The High Prairie Wilderness Camp reports another fruitful season in 2026.

The Christian youth summer camp recorded high numbers, camp director Aaron Harbidge says.

“We had 75 registered campers, with 24 on waiting lists,” says Harbidge, who launched the camp for ages 12-17 in 2016.

The numbers on the waiting list are enough to fill another camp session, he notes.

“Our 10-day camp registration was filled in just over 24 hours from opening,” Harbidge says.

“It’s by far the most intense interest we have yet seen.”

Based in the new Fish Creek area northwest of Valleyview for the second year, the camp is becoming more popular.

“The growing demand for what the camp offers, along with the high rate of return campers each year who are now bringing even more friends and siblings, is always so exciting,” Harbidge says.

A new and exciting program was welcomed by campers in 2026.

“The Cowboy Challenge was introduced as a way to create healthy team competition, teach skills and provide a non-horse-focused activity that still resonated well with our wilderness theme,” Harbidge says.

The Cowboy Challenge taught campers how to correctly swing and throw a rope.

It gave them a chance to practise their knife-throwing skills and techniques and taught them how to saddle and unsaddle a horse in a matter of minutes.

“Most exciting of all, it taught the campers how to put on a pack saddle, load the panniers (pack boxes), put on a top load and tie a diamond hitch,” Harbidge says.

“The skill of packing a pack horse is quickly being forgotten, but our campers loved the experience.”

Campers competed in a Cowboy Challenge tournament on the final full day of camp and it was a big hit.

The camp plans to create an Outfitter Challenge centred around packing and setting up a wall tent.

Several campers were baptized to publicly declare their faith.

Youth were inspired by camp speakers that included Nathan Thompson, a longtime staff member, Martin Vervloet, pastor of Valleyview Alliance Church, and Brent Akrom.

“Chapel continues to be a favourite part of camp for campers,” Harbidge says.

The session includes group singing, life stories from staff and messages from the Bible.

He was happy to have a full roster of good staff.

“We are looking at ways to create even more-advanced training for our staff to increase their effectiveness as leaders both at camp and in life,” Harbidge says.

He appreciates the support for the camp.

“I extend a special thank-you to all our supporters, whether you supported us financially, with resources, land, hay, fuel, time or prayer,” Harbidge says.

“We are grateful for all that you do.

“You are an integral part of changing lives.”

Plans are underway for the camp fundraiser after the new year.

“We are planning to once again hold our fundraiser in the spring, likely in April,” Harbidge says.

However, organizers have not set a date.

Since the camp started in 2016, the fundraiser was held in the fall.

Then in 2025, the camp decided to move the fundraiser to the spring.

He notes the camp is still looking for a permanent location.

“W are still considering various options as we look at long-term plans for the camp,” Harbidge says.

The J2K Ministries board is seeking to buy land in a location that would provide space to expand the camp season and programming.

Richard Froese

South Peace News