Wilderness camp returns

Campers and leaders at High Prairie Wilderness Camp sing around the campfire during one of the chapel sessions during the summer of 2019.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The growing and popular High Prairie Wilderness Camp is back in 2021!



After being cancelled in 2020 by COVID-19, the camp returns in late July.



Camp director Aaron Harbidge and camp supporters are more than delighted to be back for the fourth year of the camp for youth ages 12-17.



“We are grateful to be able to have camp available for the youth,” Harbidge says.



“We have a lot of excited young people already signed up and an amazing staff team who are really looking forward to giving the campers the best summer of their lives.”



Building off a record 71 campers in 2019, camp leaders are eager to welcome campers. Already, 50 campers have registered by July 7 with space for 20-25 campers per camp.



The 10-day camp from Aug. 1-10 is already full, Harbidge says.



Space is still available in both the seven-day camps that run July 24-30 and Aug. 12-18.



“We are very excited to see a lot of new campers signing up, some who were really disappointed to not be able to attend last summer,” Harbidge says.



“Response to camp moving forward this year has been pure enthusiasm.”



Deadline to register is the day before camp starts.



“However, spaces are filling quickly,” Harbidge says.



The camp ministry is far-reaching.



“Our campers have come from all over Alberta,” Harbidge says.



Many campers are from the High Prairie region, while other youth travel from Valleyview, Peace River, Grande Prairie, Edmonton and Medicine Hat.



The daily schedule is built around a trail ride that typically lasts four hours and includes lunch out on the trail.



“Tipi group times, field games, awesome food, and chapel sessions are other highlights that are always greeted with enthusiasm,” Harbidge says.



While COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in Alberta, the camp remains committed to good health and hygiene.



“As always, we have clear health and safety guidelines in place that affect every area of camp, from regular hand-washing to daily cleaning and disinfecting routines that we have always practised,” he says.



Camp leaders appreciate the continued support that has helped keep the summer program alive.



“A large part of why the camp has been able to return to normal this year is because of the amount of support and encouragement from local communities as well as the positive response we received from the staff,” Harbidge says.



“The goal of bringing youth together in an outdoor environment and giving them the opportunities to enjoy the horses, the games, build friendships and learn about God is something that we see being invaluable and has been the motivation to keep going.”



Many other youth summer camps have not survived from COVID-19.



“Camps across Canada have taken a hard hit due to being shut down in 2020,” Harbidge says.



Other camps are open but struggling financially as most of their funds for operating come through either private donations or fundraiser events.



To register or for more information, visit the website at www.hpwildernesscamp.ca.