Wildfire season opens March 1

Property owners are advised to be cautious with their winter burns. Fires lit in the winter can smoulder under the snow and emerge as a wildfire in the spring when the snow has disappeared and conditions are warm and dry.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The wildfire season in Alberta starts March 1 and citizens are reminded to be prepared and safe.

People are reminded to be cautious with winter burning, says Leah Lovequist, wildfire information officer for the Slave Lake Forest Area.

“With dry conditions last fall and lack of moisture in the ground, there is potential for fires lit this winter to continue to burn under the snow and emerge as wildfires in the spring,” Lovequist says.

“Firefighters urge everyone who has conducted winter burning to go back and ensure the fires are out.”

When checking winter burns, she advises people to spread around any remaining debris to probe areas for hotspots.

“Use your bare hand to feel for heat over the ash piles,” Lovequist says.

“If you see smoke or feel heat, the fire is still burning.”

Douse any remaining hotspots with water and stir up the ashes.

“A fire is not out until there is absolutely no heat emanating from the ashes,” Lovequist says.

If a winter burn remains active, contact the local Forest Area office before March 1.

Lovequist advises people to report their winter burn locations by phoning Slave Lake Forest Area wildfire technologist Russell Murphy at (780) 849-7457 or Peace River Forest Area wildfire prevention officer Todd Lynch at (780) 624-6334.

During the wildfire season that ends Oct. 31, fire permits are required for any burning, except campfires, in the Forest Protection Area of Alberta.

“Fire permits help us track what is burning on the landscape,” Lovequist says.

“If you are burning without a permit or not following permit conditions, you fire could be considered a wildfire and you could be fined and may be responsible for the costs of suppressing a fire.”

A fire permit helps keep firefighters free to fight real wildfires instead of responding to smoke in the backyard, she says.

“Nearly all wildfires are started by humans,” Lovequist says.

“Last year, more than 60 per cent of all wildfires in Alberta were human caused.”

She advises everyone to be safe in the outdoors.

“We all need to do our part to reduce the number of those preventable wildfires,” Lovequist says.

“Whether it’s an abandoned campfire, off-highway vehicle exhaust or agricultural burning, everyone can help reduce the risk.”

Fire permits are free and now available online at firepermits.alberta.ca.

A MyAlberta Digital ID is required to request a permit.

Register first online at account.alberta.ca/ signup.

Fire permits can be obtained at local Forest Area offices in High Prairie at (780) 523-6619, Slave Lake at (780) 849-7377 or Peace River at (780) 624-6191.