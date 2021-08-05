Wildfires burning in region

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Wildfires continue to break out in the South Peace region due to hot, dry weather which has left the wildfire danger level listed as very high.



Leah Lovequist, wildfire information officer, says a wildfire broke out Aug. 1 about 27 km southwest of High Prairie that was caused by a mechanical malfunction on a piece of farming equipment.



“The local fire department and wildland firefighters responded and the wildfire has been extinguished. It burned 0.35 hectares,” she says.



Another fire about 30 km northeast of Whitefish was caused by lightning which occurred over a week ago.



“The wildfire is 0.3 hectares in size and is under control. Four firefighters and a helicopter are working to extinguish this wildfire.”



Another small fire is located nine km northeast of Kinuso and is under control.



Other wildfires of note in the zone include one 39 km southwest of Sandy Lake, which is under control and 85 hectares in size. A fireguard has been built around the wildfire and firefighters are patrolling on foot to extinguish smouldering ground fires.



A fire 25 km northeast of Chipewyan Lake is being held and is 2,734 hectares in size.



“The wildfire did experience some growth on the north, east and south side yesterday [July 31],” says Lovequist.



“The active areas are 25-30 km away from the community of Chipewyan Lakes. The wildfire is not threatening the community however the smoke columns may be visible.”