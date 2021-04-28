Wildrose leader to visit HP April 28

Chris Clegg

The leader of the Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta is coming to town.



Paul Hinman will be at Brandy’s April 28 inside the tent beginning at 10 a.m.



Hinman, born in 1959 in Edmonton, is a politician and small business owner. He was formerly the leader of the Wildrose Alliance and served as an MLA from 2004-08 representing the electoral district of Cardston-Taber-Warner.



On Sept. 14, 2009, Hinman returned to the Legislative Assembly by winning a byelection in Calgary-Glenmore, but lost his bid for re-election on April 23, 2012.



He currently serves as the interim leader of the Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta.