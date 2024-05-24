Williams elated after $150M announced for mental health

Left-right, are Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, Calgary Catholic School District school board chair Shannon Cook, Peace River MLA and Mental Health and Addiction Minister Dan Williams, Premier Danielle Smith, Child and Adolescent Services for All (CASA) Mental Health board member Krystal Gray, and CASA Mental Health chief executive officer Bonnie Blakley.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace River MLA and Mental Health and Addiction Minister Dan Williams is delighted that almost $150 million will be invested in more services for mental health.

In partnership with Child and Adolescent Services for All (CASA) Mental Health, the government has invested $148 million to support a record-breaking expansion of child and youth mental health services, says a government news release dated May 10 during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Included is investing in digital supports like Alberta 211 and Kids Help Phone line, supporting youth mental health hubs, increasing access to eating disorder treatment for young Albertans and investing in affordable and virtual and in-person counselling.

“We are proud to follow through on our commitment to expand mental health services available to children and youth,” Williams says.

“In partnership with CASA Mental Health, we are giving young Albertans the support they need to pursue a path of recovery and live a fulfilling hopeful life.”

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says the government takes the issue very seriously.

“Supporting mental and well-being of children and youth is a priority for our government,” Nicolaides says.

“This historic announcement will make a difference in the lives of thousands of students while ensuring they have the support they need to succeed in class.

“We look forward to seeing CASA Mental Health continue to make a positive impact in Alberta’s education system.”

CASA is Alberta’s second-largest provider of mental health services and offers a range of supports for young Albertans and their families including professional in-school support, live-in treatment, family and support, trauma support and more.

The new funding over the next two years doubles the amount of funding for CASA Mental Health and will significantly expand services across the province.

Funding includes $40 million to triple the number of CASA mental health classrooms, $98 million to build and operate three brand new live-in treatment centres known as CASA Houses and expand services at the existing CASA House and $10 million to expand specialty services delivered by CASA.

Premier Danielle Smith says the funding and services are vital.

“In order to build a stronger future for our province, we need to help young people who struggle with mental health and addiction challenges now before these challenges escalate any further,” Smith says.

As we do that, we also need to be sure we’re meeting children and youth where they are and providing supports tailored for the their age and situation.

“Expanding mental health services with CASA Mental Health will help do that.”

CASA is a proven partner focused on providing services to children and youth with mental health issues, with the goal to reduce the need for hospital stays.

CASA Mental Health Classrooms are an innovative program that supports students from grades 4 to 12 who face complex mental health challenges.

Located within schools, the classrooms provide individual therapy, group therapy and psychiatric care to support a student’s recovery while continuing their education.