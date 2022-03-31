Willis in HP to sign, promote new history book April 29

Smith, AB author Sheila Willis, centre, will be at the High Prairie Museum April 29 from 1-4 p.m. to promote her new book on the history of Lesser Slave Lake

Chris Clegg

Pearl Lorentzen

South Peace News

Anyone interested in learning a little more about the history of Lesser Slave Lake can pick up Sheila Willis’ new book at the High Prairie Museum.

Willis’s book, Alberta History Lesser Slave Lake Region News Reviews: Volume 1 – 1880 to 1896, is her first paperback, but second effort at being an author. Her other book is an eBook.

Willis, of Smith, AB, will be at the museum April 29 from 1-4 p.m. to talk about and promote the book as well as sign autographs if requested.

“It’s going to be a series,” she says regarding her new venture.

“There will be four or five volumes.”

Over the last year, Willis searched the Peel’s Prairie Provinces database through the University of Alberta library for Lesser Slave Lake. She then wrote out all of the newspaper articles. Lyndsey Carmichael, the archivist at the Rotary Club of Slave Lake Public Library, helped Willis in various ways.

“There’s a lot of stuff in the newspapers,” says Willis.

She was struck by “how much activity there was around the whole lake, especially Grouard. We have a fascinating history because we were in the thick of things.”

Those interested in local history will surely enjoy reading through the book and old newspaper articles.

The book is also available on Amazon and at the Sawridge Travel Centre in Slave Lake.