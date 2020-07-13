Wind damages Spruce Point Park

On the evening of Saturday, July 11, 2020, a windstorm tore through the campsites at Spruce Point Park.

The park manager, Fred Cornelssen, said the storm came in about 8:30 pm and lasted maybe 10 minutes.

Four or five camping trailers and about the same number of vehicles were damaged by falling trees.

By Monday morning, the damaged trailers, campers and vehicles were gone.

“We cut everybody out from under trees, or where they were blocked, so everybody who wanted to get out could go,” says Paul Davis of Swan River, one of the clean-up crew working at Spruce Point Park.

Malcolm Sutherland, also of Swan River, says “There was nobody hurt, except for some minor injuries.”

When you look at the photos and see the damage, it’s hard to believe there were not serious injuries.

“This one log that crushed a truck, it was like 26 inches round, says Davis, pointing to a picture on his phone. He was quickly corrected by Sutherland, who said, “No, that’s at least 30 inches.”

Davis agreed, “Yeah, that’s more like it, not like these little ones here,” pointing to the trees they were working on.

High water levels this year haven’t been seen since 1997 says Fred Cornellsen.















Pictures courtesy of Fred Cornelssen.





Workers, From Left to right, Malcolm Sutherland, Paul Davis, and Gary Jacques, all from Swan River First Nations. SPN Staff Photo.

The wind storm that hit Spruce Point Park on Saturday night knocked several trees onto vehicles and trailers, including this monster.

Photo courtesy of Local Boys Tree Removal – Paul Davis and Malcolm Sutherland

Campsites along the shore at Spruce Point Park, are empty as wind blows waves, logs, and trees right into the sites. In many places, from the camping area to lake water, is usually about 10 or more metres.

