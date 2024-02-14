Winds wreak havoc with power supply

The tower just northwest of Grimshaw Trucking in High Prairie’s east end was blown over during winds on Jan. 30. Debris was spread across the road leading north.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Power outages across the South Peace and in areas beyond occurred Jan. 30 with winds blew through the area.

Doris Kaufmann-Woodcock, manager, Media and Corporate Communications, says the storm affected about 300 customers (lost power) in the High Prairie area.

Power outages were reported in downtown High Prairie and in the neighbouring communities of Peavine, Sucker Creek and Enilda.

“ATCO had about 40 power line technicians working in high-wind and rain conditions, and as a result, many people had power restored within a few hours, and the vast majority by early evening,” she says.

“Due to actual damage to our infrastructure (mostly conductors and broken poles), coupled with hard-to-reach areas requiring access with special machinery and/or safety concerns, 12 residential and oilfield customers are still without power,” she added in an email Feb. 1.

“However, ATCO’s crews worked throughout the night on repairs and we anticipate full restoration by 5 p.m. today,” she concluded.

ATCO remind customers to stay away from any downed power lines, report the outage, and stay up-to-date on outages by visiting ATCO’s website, through ATCO’s My Electricity app, or by calling 1-800-668-5506.