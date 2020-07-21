Windstorm rips Spruce Point Park

A tree falls across a camper at Spruce Point Park on Juy 11. About 10 campers and trailers were damaged in the windstorm. Please see more photos on page 3 and on southpeacenews.com.

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

On the evening of Saturday, July 11, a windstorm tore through the campsites at Spruce Point Park.



Park manager, Fred Cornelssen, says the storm came in about 8:30 p.m. and lasted maybe 10 minutes.



Four or five camping trailers and about the same number of vehicles were damaged by falling trees.



By Monday morning, the damaged trailers, campers and vehicles were gone.



“We cut everybody out from under trees, or where they were blocked, so everybody who wanted to get out could go,” says Paul Davis of Swan River, one of the clean-up crew working at Spruce Point Park.



Malcolm Sutherland, also of Swan River, says, “There was nobody hurt, except for some minor injuries.”



When you look at the photos and see the damage, it’s hard to believe there were not serious injuries.



“This one log that crushed a truck, it was like 26 inches round,” says Davis, pointing to a picture on his phone.



He was quickly corrected by Sutherland, who said, “No, that’s at least 30 inches.”



Davis agreed.



“Yeah, that’s more like it, not like these little ones here,” pointing to the trees they were working on.



High water levels this year on Lesser Slave Lake haven’t been seen since 1997, says Fred Cornellsen.