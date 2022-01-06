Wings complete calendar year undefeated

The High Prairie Red Wings junior hockey team hosted its first Teddy Bear Toss on Dec. 18 during its game against the Fox Creek Ice Kings. Most of the teddy bears were donated to High Prairie and District Victim Services and some to the High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings remain undefeated in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League season at the Christmas break.

Closing out the 2021 calendar year, the Red Wings beat the Fox Creek Ice Kings 11-6 at home Dec. 18, then clipped the second-place Northern Alberta Tomahawks 5-2 in Enoch on Dec. 17.

High Prairie was perfect in the 2021 calendar year as the Red Wings posted 41 wins and no losses.

The defending West Division champion Red Wings extended their winning streak to 48 games that started in the 2020-21 regular season with 19 games in the regular season and five in the playoffs.

At the holiday break, the Red Wings lead the West Division with a record of 24 wins and no losses.

“It’s exciting and motivating for the players now to keep the streak going and find a way to win,” says head coach Trent Meyaard in his first year with the team.

“It was a great way to end 2021 going undefeated, with four of those games going into overtime and a few one- and two-goal victories.”

He expects the journey will be rougher in the final 18 games of the season.

“We, as a club, have to stay humble and continue to develop as a team and individuals because from here on out, the games will just get tougher,” Meyaard says.

Paydin Young and Theo Cunningham each scored three goals against Fox Creek as the Red Wings led 4-2 after the first period and 6-4 after the second period.

Keaton Auger popped a pair while Gabe Blais, Trey Cunningham and Kaden Desjarlais also scored for High Prairie.

Red Wing goalie Bradley Roncin was busy in net as High Prairie outshot Fox Creek 48-46.

Roncin was also solid in goal in Enoch as the Red Wings were outshot 40-31 by the Tomahawks.

Blake Anderson and Young each scored twice to lead the Red Wings, who led 2-0 after the first period and 4-1 after two periods.

Auger added the other goal for the winners.

“It was, by far, the best game we played as a team this season,” Meyaard says.

“We were missing a few players to injury and suspensions.”

At home against Fox Creek, it took the Red Wings a while to get into high speed.

“We didn’t have much gas in the tank early as we didn’t get home until four o’clock in the morning,” Meyaard says.

“But the boys found a way to to dominate the third period against Fox Creek.”

The Red Wings visit Fox Creek Jan. 7 and host the third-place Edson Eagles on Jan. 8.

High Prairie Red Wing player Paydin Young, left, and Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawk player Brady Sernes battle for the puck in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action Dec. 18 in High Prairie.