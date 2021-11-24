Wings extend streak after shootout win

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The visiting High Prairie Red Wings defeated the Edson Eagles 5-4 in a shootout Nov. 12 in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action.

Keaton Auger scored four goals, including the game-winner in the shootout.

Theo Cunningham tallied the other goal for the Red Wings, who extended their record to 14 wins and no losses to remain first in the West Division.

Teams were tied 1-1 after the first period. The Red Wings led 3-2 after the second period.

High Prairie goaltender Keygon Okemow was busy in net as the Eagles outshot the Red Wings 36-29.

“Keygon was a complete wall that game and made some highlight-reel saves in the shootout,” head coach Trent Meyaard says.

He says the team overcame some challenges in the game.

“We trailed the game early but until the last two minutes of the game I thought we played well,” Meyaard says.

“We crumbled in the final two minutes and allowed Edson to tie it up and send it to overtime.”

But all was not lost.

“It was a good for the boys to face some adversity if you want to have a deep playoff run,” Meyaard says.

“We refocused, had a few good scoring opportunities but no one scored and it headed to a shootout and all four Red Wing shooters scored to win the game.”

High Prairie clipped the Gibbons Pioneers 10-4 to end the weekend road trip Nov. 14.

Braydan Auger and Kaden Desjarlais each scored a pair for the Red Wings, who led 4-2 after the first period and 7-3 after the second period.

Bryson Dallaire, Rielly Mackinaw, Dylan Belle- rose, Avery McNabb, Nolan Noskey and Auger also scored for the Red Wings.

“We were short benched but managed to get another win,” Meyaard says

“A few players scored their first junior career goals which was nice to see.”

High Prairie goaltender Bradley Roncin had a relatively light game as the Red Wings outshot the Pioneers 82-22.

Last weekend, the Red Wings hosted the Slave Lake Icedogs on Nov. 19 and the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks on Nov. 20.