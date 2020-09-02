Wings looking for deal

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings are looking for a cool deal.



On ice, that is!



Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk reported at council’s Aug. 25 meeting he met with head coach Ryder Prue, who asked about the possibility of reduced ice rates this coming season.



Panasiuk said he suggested the team write to the recreation committee and have them deal with the matter. Town CAO Brian Martinson advised that he has since received the letter.



Details of the requests were not released, but it has been speculated that the team is looking for a reduced rate during the day when they practice and the Sports Palace is not being used.



The Red Wings, who are also requesting their logo be placed at centre ice, are entering their second season in High Prairie as members in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.