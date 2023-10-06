Wings open camp gunning for 4th straight title

High Prairie Red Wings’ head coach Trent Meyaard, left, gets out the clipboard to draw up some plays and drills at training camp to prepare for the 2023-24 regular season in the new National Junior Hockey League. Standing second from left is assistant coach Sandy Laughlin. The Red Wings opened camp Sept. 25 and trained in the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings are ready to hit the ice for the 2023-24 season in the new National Junior Hockey League.

High Prairie opens the season on the road Oct. 6 when the Red Wings face the Edson Eagles.

The home opener is set for Oct. 7 when the Red Wings host the Fox Creek Ice Kings at 7:30 p.m.

Other teams in the league include the Gibbons Pioneers, the Thorsby Crush (formerly the Northern Alberta Tomahawks based in Enoch) and the new Northern Alberta Lightning, based in Viking.

Except for the Lightning, the teams played several seasons in the Greater Metro Hockey League.

“Our goal is to win another championship and send numerous players off to university and college again,” says Trent Meyaard, who returns for his third season with the team.

High Prairie won the West Division crown in the GMHL the past three seasons.

At the home-opener the Red Wings plan to celebrate the championship banner and trophy.

Meyaard predicts the teams in the new league will play at a higher level after the Red Wings dominated the division the past three seasons.

“We are expecting the best competition we’ve seen I joined the team,” Meyaard says.

“I know Edson has really loaded up with some really good players and I’m sure the rest of the teams will follow suit.”

He further predicts High Prairie and Edson will be the top two teams to beat.

“Edson signed a lot of high-quality 21-year- olds,” Meyaard says.

“We have a lot of room to add players still and we are taking our time and we will do so if needed.”

The Red Wings are shaping up to be an all-round tough team, he says.

“After the first few days of camp, our goaltending and defence are definitely our strong points right now,” Meyaard says.

“Up front, we have our points leader Dayton Shantz leading the way.

“I expect up to have another really well- rounded team.”

The Red Wings also welcome other key returning players like Braydan Auger, Kaden Desjarlais, Hudson Chalifoux and Joey Isaac, he notes.

“We have added a couple of really good pieces on our back end,” Meyaard says.

“In general, our defensive core is still very strong.”

Levitt Ayoungman comes from the United States Premier Hockey League.

The Red Wings appreciate the fan and community support.

“We have lots of new exciting special activities and promotions planned.”