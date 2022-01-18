Wings stretch winning streak to 50

High Prairie Red Wing player Benny Yellowknee, right, looks to pass the puck to a teammate while being checked by Edson Eagle player Naslund Ermineskin in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action Jan. 8 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings extended their winning streak to 50 games over the last two seasons after recording two more blowouts in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League play.

The Red Wings clipped the third-place Edson Eagles 9-3 on home ice Jan. 8 after melting the Fox Creek Ice Kings 10-6 on the road Jan. 7.

The victories increased the Red Wings’ record to 26-0 in the current season.

In the win over the Eagles, Braydan Auger, Keaton Auger and Theo Cunningham each popped a pair for the Red Wings, who led 4-0 halfway through the first period and 8-1 after the second period.

Bryson Dallaire, Avery McNabb and Gabe Blais also scored for High Prairie.

Brad Roncin was hot in the Red Wing net as High Prairie outshot Edson 48-46.

Red Wing head coach Trent Meyaard says the streak is something long to remember.

“A 50-game winning streak is something I never imaged before the season started,” says Meyaard, in his first season on the coaching staff.

“In my wildest dreams, I never thought we could go 26-0 to start the season.”

He commends the players for their commitment.

“I give full credit to the players for working hard, buying into the 200-foot system, accepting roles and playing hard each game until the final whistle,” Meyaard says.

He says the win shows the potential of the Red Wings.

“We are becoming a playoff team and we showed it against Edson,” Meyaard says.

“In my opinion, it was by far our best full 60 minutes all season.”

After leading 4-0, he says the Red Wings pushed forward and controlled the game.

Cunningham scored three goals in Fox Creek as the Red Wings trailed 2-1 after the first period but led 4-3 after two periods.

Nolan Noskey netted two goals while Harlan Noskey, Dayton Shantz, Tyree Walter, Rielly Mackinaw and Blais also scored.

The third period was a game in itself as High Prairie outscored the Ice Kings 6-3.

Red Wing goalie Ethan Bewer was kept busy as High Prairie outshot Fox Creek 44-38.

“It definitely was not our best game of the season,” Meyaard says about the Red Wings’ first game after a three-week holiday break.

Last weekend, the Red Wings were scheduled to host the second-place Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks on Jan. 15 and visit the Mackenzie Mountaineers on Jan. 16. Both games were postponed so adding to the streak will have to wait awhile.

Up next, the Red Wings are scheduled to host the Ice Kings on Jan. 21 before they visit the Slave Lake Icedogs on Jan. 23.