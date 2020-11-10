Wings tame Icedogs during weekend sweep

High Prairie forward Braydan Auger, left, tries to skate past a Slave Lake Icedog player behind the Slave Lake net in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action Oct. 31 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Red Wings swept the Slave Lake Icedogs in Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League action on the Halloween weekend.



Mikal Chalifoux bagged five goals and Larry Yellowknee added three as the Red Wings tricked the Icedogs 9-4 in High Prairie in an afternoon matinee Oct. 31.



The Red Wings led 3-1 after the first period and 4-3 after two.



High Prairie poured it on in the final period as the home team outscored the Icedogs 5-1.



Brendan Willier scored the other High Prairie goal.



The Red Wings recorded their third straight win of the season after losing three in a row to start the 2020-21 campaign.



“They’re hot,” first-year head coach Kevin Hopfner says.



“They’re just following the systems really well.”



He says the players are growing as a group.



“Although a few players are scoring a majority of the goals, it’s been a great team effort,” Hopfner says.



High Prairie outshot Slave Lake 46-38 as Emeric Lepine was in goal for the Red Wings.



Mikal Chalifoux and Benny Yellowknee each scored two goals as the Red Wings beat the Icedogs 6-4 in Slave Lake.



Chalifoux popped a power-play goal with a two-man advantage to close out the scoring in the game.



Dayton Shantz and Larry Yellowknee scored the other High Prairie goals.



Brandon McNabb chipped in with three assists.



Each team scored a goal in the first period before the Red Wings led 3-1 after two periods.



High Prairie goaltender Aidan Spraggs was busy as each team fired 41 shots on goal.



Facing the new Fox Creek Ice Kings on Nov. 6 and 7, the Red Wings are on a roll.



“We’re coming together as a team,” Hopfner says.



“If we follow the systems we’ve been practising, we’ll have a very successful season.”



Players are working hard in practice, Hopfner says.



“Some of the rookies are coming on strong,” he says.