Wings,High Prairie Minor Hockey eye $250,000 prize

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings and High Prairie Minor Hockey are joining forces in a bid to be named Kraft Hockeyville.

Wings’ owner Kevin Hopfner says plans are preliminary and meetings will be held over the next few weeks to prepare the bid and plan of action.

Hopfner says the idea came from coaches who decided it was a worthwhile project to take on.

Deadline to submit the nomination is Feb. 19. Then the bid goes through several phases with the winner announced April 1.

First place receives $250,000 in arena upgrades and the right to host an NHL exhibition game.

The three runner-up communities in regional area across Canada each receive $25,000.