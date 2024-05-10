Winners named in annual High Prairie Elementary Spell-a-thon

Top earners and prize winners in the High Prairie Elementary School Spell-a-thon were recognized April 30. Left-right, are third-place earner Porter Gray (KM), first-place earner Jordan Teynor (Grade 6M), second-place earner Rhett Gray (Grade 2CL), grand prize draw winner Kaia Payne (Grade 1B) and fifth-place earner Brody Cox (Grade 2CL). Absent in the photo is fourth-place winner Sarah Cox (Grade 5-6P).

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Winners in the annual High Prairie Elementary School Spell-a-thon were announced April 30.

Top prize winners were announced at a school assembly by teacher Crystal Larose, who co-ordinated the contest.

All students take the test even if they choose not to participate in the Spell-a-thon.

Kaia Payne, Grade 1B, won the top prize of a $400 gift card for Fantasyland Hotel in Edmonton and a $100 Visa card for travel expenses.

Every $50 raised etitled a participant one entry for the grand prize draw.

Students who also got perfect scores on their test received a free entry.

Five students won prizes for the top five earners in fundraising.

Jordan Teynor, Grade 6M, raised the most money and won four teen extreme movie passes (including snacks) at Park Theatre and a $50 gift card for The Boondocks Grill.

Rhett Gray, Grade 2CL, was second and won six passes to the High Prairie Aquatic Centre and a $30 gift card from Dairy Queen.

Porter Gray, KM, was third and won a $50 gift certificate from H&S Dollar Store.

Sarah Cox, Grade 5-6P, was fourth and won a $40 gift card from Red Apple.

Brady Cox, Grade 2CL, was fifth and won a $30 gift card from Tim Hortons.

Held for many years, the Spell-a-thon raised $9,368.50 in pledges.

“This is an excellent way for HPE students to raise funds for our school,” Larose says.

“This year, money raised will be used to buy a new sound system for the gym and for education-based trips.”

Larose it is a unique opportunity for students to participate in an academic-based fundraiser.

Other smaller prizes were also given away. Students received a $20 Amazon gift card for raising $200, a $15 Walmart gift card for raising $150, a movie pass to Park Theatre for raising $100, a pass to the High Prairie Aquatic Centre for raising $50 and a pencil and bookmark for raising $25.

The Spell-a-thon spelling test was given to students April 11 and students started collecting pledges and funds April 15.