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Winter injuries and how to best prevent them

by | Nov 15, 2026 | News

Winter changes both how people get hurt and how well their bodies are prepared to handle everyday physical demands, says physiotherapist Ganesan Kathiresan.

“The biggest change I see in injuries during the winter months is a shift from typical activity-related injuries toward more slip-and-fall injuries, cold-weather incidents, and injuries associated with winter sports and equipment,” says Kathiresan, who works at Downtown Physio in Slave Lake.

That shift is especially apparent in places with long, icy winters, including northern Alberta. Snow-covered or icy sidewalks, parking lots, stairs and driveways can lead to wrist fractures, ankle sprains, hip fractures and head injuries. Older adults and people with balance or mobility difficulties may face particularly serious consequences from a fall.

Kathiresan says an Ontario study found emergency visits for falls remained elevated on many days for as long as a week after snowfall, showing how packed snow and refrozen patches can remain hazardous after a storm.

Winter also brings injuries from snow shovelling. Repeated lifting, twisting and pushing can strain the back and shoulders or tear muscles. Heavy exertion in cold weather may also increase cardiovascular stress, particularly for people with existing heart conditions.

On the road, snow, ice, reduced visibility and longer stopping distances increase the risk of collisions that can cause whiplash, fractures, head injuries and other trauma.

Recreational activities add another layer: skiing, snowboarding, skating and sledding are associated with ankle sprains, knee-ligament tears, shoulder dislocations and head injuries.

Cold itself can make movement more difficult. Muscles, tendons and ligaments may feel tighter and less flexible, leaving people more vulnerable to strains or tears when they move suddenly. Reduced blood flow and stiffer scar tissue can also aggravate arthritis, previous sprains and other old injuries.

Frostbite and hypothermia occur less often than minor falls but can be much more dangerous. Nearly 90 per cent of cold-related cases in one Canadian emergency department surveillance dataset occurred from November through March, Kathiresan says. Risk rises during prolonged exposure, high winds and extreme cold, or when clothing becomes wet.

Asked whether ice and snow or winter inactivity pose the greater threat, Kathiresan distinguished between immediate and cumulative risk. Ice and snow are more likely to cause an acute injury, while a sedentary season can gradually reduce mobility, strength, balance and cardiovascular fitness.

People may avoid activity because outdoor conditions are unsafe or because they lack accessible alternatives. Kathiresan says prevention should address both concerns rather than trading one risk for another.

“Don’t let winter injury prevention accidentally create a sedentary winter,” he says.

“Clear and treat walking surfaces, encourage appropriate footwear and traction aids, and provide safe indoor options for walking, strengthening and balance exercises.”

For safer outdoor movement, he recommends winter boots with good traction and ice cleats when conditions warrant. Walkways, stairs and driveways should be cleared promptly and treated with sand or an appropriate ice-melting product. Handrails and adequate lighting can further reduce risk.

Staying active is equally important. Indoor walking, strength training and balance exercises can preserve physical function when sidewalks are hazardous. Shopping centres and community facilities may offer safer places to move, while brief movement breaks at home can interrupt long periods of sitting.

“Winter injuries are not just caused by slipping on ice,” Kathiresan says.

“Reduced physical activity, muscle weakness and poor balance can also increase injury risk over time.”

Other precautions depend on the activity. When shovelling, people should push snow where possible, choose a lightweight shovel and take frequent breaks rather than trying to clear everything at once. Drivers should use winter tires, reduce speed and leave more distance between vehicles. Warm layers, dry clothing and shorter periods outdoors can help prevent cold injury during severe weather.

Communities also have a role. Timely snow removal, well-lit public spaces, indoor exercise facilities and assistance for vulnerable residents can reduce barriers to safe activity.

Kathiresan says he wishes more people understood how preventable many seasonal injuries are. Proper footwear, traction aids, cleared walkways and a few extra moments of care can make a substantial difference. Maintaining strength and balance gives people another layer of protection, especially when they encounter uneven ground or need to perform demanding tasks.

Preparation should begin before the first major snowfall. Building endurance, strength and balance during the fall can make winter activities safer and help the body tolerate unfamiliar or sudden exertion.

“My biggest advice is to prepare your body before winter arrives rather than waiting until the snow and ice are here,” Kathiresan says.

“The goal is not to avoid winter activities, but to stay strong, prepared and active enough to enjoy them safely,” he adds.

Effective prevention, he says, is a balance between caution and movement: reducing hazards without withdrawing from activity altogether. Safer environments can lower the risk of sudden trauma, while regular exercise helps preserve mobility and independence throughout the season.

Winter will always bring hazards, but Kathiresan’s message is that people do not have to accept injury or inactivity as inevitable.

With preparation, practical precautions and consistent movement, they can continue taking part in the season while reducing avoidable risk.

Sara Driedger
South Peace News

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