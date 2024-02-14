Winter Tracking can help you enjoy the Great Outdoors

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Are you ever walking in nature with your child and stumped when they ask you what animal a track belongs to?

Now is your chance to have help learning to identify those tracks!

Northern Sunrise County Community Services, ALUS, Fish and Wildlife, and Sora Ecological Consulting’s Robb Stavne are partnering to host a Winter Tracking Event on March 9 at the Harmon Valley Park.

“Youth and their families will learn how to identify tracks, scat, and environmental changes of different types of wildlife,” says Northern Sunrise County/Nampa FCSS director Amber Houle.

“They will also learn more about the animals that live in our backyard and how to stay safe when exploring the woods. Many families camp in the summer months or hike and cross country ski in the winter months, the program will equip participants with some of the basic skills and knowledge needed to stay safe while enjoying their activities of choice.”

The day will start at noon and will run until 4 p.m. The event is a chance for kids and their parents to spot the signs of various creatures in the outdoors. There will be hotdogs and hot chocolate provided.

Participants will discover and identify wildlife signs and discuss wildlife safety, but it’s also going to be a chance for a little outdoor fun.

“The goal of the day is to promote awareness and appreciation of our wild neighbours,” explains Stavne.

“It is to appreciate their existence as they enhance our lives and to appreciate their function in a natural ecosystem,” he adds.

Stavne says this is a chance for people to explore a world they may not be familiar with and to see wildlife habits in a new light, helping to gain an appreciation for natural areas. He adds the day will be great for any age of participant.

“Walking in nature alone or in a group has positive value for everyone,” Stavne says. “In a group you get to hear other people’s ideas on what they are looking at and be able to take and share those values across a bigger group. Maybe it inspires a young person to pursue wildlife ecology in school. Often times these events trigger inspiration and interest in learning about something they hadn’t thought of before.”

If you would like more information, please phone (780) 322-3831 or simply show up at the Harmon Valley Park on March 9 to enjoy the day outdoors.