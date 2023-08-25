With a few of her friends. . .! August 25, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Braidi Locke, program coordinator at the Kinosayo Museum at Kinuso, in the natural history part of the museum which is her favourite part. Locke’s position is new this year and is funded by a grant. It means the museum will be open Thursdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the winter. In the summer, the museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum has space available for the last summer kids program activity which is Thursday, Aug. 24. The theme is woodland wildlife. It costs $15. To register, call (780) 775-3774. Also, on Aug. 24 from 4-8 p.m., the museum is holding its Grain Elevator Open House. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Auger takes on new challenge Northland School Division hires new secretary-treasurer Woman’s passion turns into a message of healing Holy Family appoints Hogan principal of Grimshaw school