Woman allegedly steals $340,000 from Valleyview bank

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Valleyview woman is facing a serious charge after allegedly stealing $340,000 from the Valleyview ATB branch between 2014-15.



The Western Alberta District General Investigation Section RCMP laid the charge following a lengthy investigation between January 2014 and August 2015.



“Further investigation showed that a former employee of ATB in Valleyview, during her employment, had allegedly fraudulently created numerous fraudulent bank accounts in the name of existing and fictional clients and overdrew funds totaling approximately $340,000. The individual’s employment was terminated by ATB,” says Cpl. Ronald Bumbry, RCMP Media Relations Officer.



On Aug. 26, Pamela-Ann Medlicott, 53, of Valleyview, was arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000.



Medlicott was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to attend Valleyview provincial court on Oct. 15 to enter a plea.



In addition, on Aug. 28,WAD GIS obtained and executed a search warrant on a location in Valleyview where a 2009 Seadoo boat was seized as proceeds of crime.



“This lengthy investigation was finally concluded regarding charges with the accused and we were able to identify monies that were taken over a lengthy period of time,” says Cpl. Thomas Parker of WAD GIS.



“Any potential victims have been contacted to ensure they did not suffer any financial losses.”