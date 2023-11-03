Woman arrested in Bigstone death

A woman from Bigstone Cree Nation has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Wabasca RCMP reported that on Oct. 17, they received a report of an assault at a resident on Bigstone Cree Nation. Upon arrival, RCMP attempted life saving measures; however, the 75-year-old female was pronounced dead by EMS.

RCMP arrested a woman at the scene and the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was deployed to take carriage of the investigation.

The woman appeared in Alberta Court of Justice in Wabasca Oct. 19 to enter a plea to the charge.