Woman awaits sentencing for manslaughter

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A woman charged in connection with the death of a Gift Lake man two years ago will have to wait another two months to know her sentence.

Tara Rita Louise Auger, 41, of Red Earth Creek, was scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 31 in the High Prairie Court of Justice.

However, her sentencing was postponed, although no reason was provided by Court Checks.

Her next appearance is scheduled for Nov. 16-17 in High Prairie.

Auger was initially charged with second-degree murder relating to the stabbing death of Russell Lawrence Lamouche, 48, on May 19, 2021 at Gift Lake Metis Settlement.

Auger pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter in High Prairie court on May 8. Her lawyer, Richard Mirasty, entered the guilty plea on her behalf. Sentencing was set for May 29.

Police responded to a call at 6:52 p.m. from a neighbour who reported an intoxicated female at a residence next door, said a news release from Western Alberta District RCMP Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer.

A second call came in at 7:46 p.m. while police were responding.

“. . .a stabbing had occurred at a residence,” Fontaine says.

Police arrived at the residence and located an adult male who was injured and unresponsive.

“RCMP officers provided first-aid until emergency medical services arrived; however, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene at approximately 8:54 p.m.”

A short time later, the female was located a nearby residence, arrested and held in custody.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes took over the investigation and worked in partnership with High Prairie RCMP and RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

Further investigation indicated an incident occurred between the female and the male at the male’s residence where the victim was stabbed.

Auger was released on bail at a bail hearing in Red Earth Creek before Justice S.P. Hinkley last fall.

Although no date was stated by Court Checks, bail conditions required her to appear in court Nov. 26, 2022 and thereafter required by the court.

Bail conditions included:

She is required to reside at a designated residential address in Red Earth Creek.

She must notify a bail supervisor at probation services of any change in her name, address, telephone number employment or occupation, and report at least once a week.

Auger is prohibited from purchasing, possessing, using or consuming alcohol, other intoxication substances or any non-prescribed controlled substances or drugs and shall not inhale any intoxicating vapours.

She is not permitted in any premises whose primary purpose is gambling, or the retail sales of alcohol.

Other conditions apply.

Auger is also on a curfew 24 hours a day seven days a week.