Woman charged in connection with toddler’s death: Update

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie woman was scheduled to appear in High Prairie provincial court Oct. 24 to enter a plea on a charge of second-degree murder.

On Oct. 15, Kyra Renee Backs, 29, was arrested and charged in the death of seven-month-old Oaklan Cunningham, says Cpl Gina Slaney, Media Relations Officer, Alberta RCMP Southern Alberta District, in an Oct. 17 news release.

Backs was remanded into custody before her court appearance. South Peace News will update the matter on its website after her court appearance. Check southpeace news.com for details.

The investigation and charges into the incident began Oct. 6 at about 4:30 p.m. from the High Prairie Health Complex, wrote Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, in an Oct 13 news release.

“. . .of the sudden death of a seven-month -old male infant from High Prairie that had occurred at a residence in High Prairie,” says Fontaine.

Police immediately launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the infant’s death.

“An autopsy was conducted on Oct. 11, 2022, at the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the seven-month-old infant’s manner of death was determined to be a homicide,” says Fontaine.

Alberta Major Crimes Unit have taken over carriage of the investigation, assisted by High Prairie RCMP, Alberta RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Western Alberta District RCMP General Investigation Section.

Slaney disclosed more information Oct. 17.

“Backs ran a day home in High Prairie at the time of the offence,” wrote Slaney.

“High Prairie RCMP are looking to speak to any families with concerns, who sent their kids to this day home, currently or in the past.”

Th investigation continues.

The funeral for Oaklan was held at the Driftpile Community Hall Oct. 18.

UPDATE

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie women charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a seven-month-old male in her home made her first appearance in court.

Kyra Renee Backs, 29, appeared in High Prairie provincial court Oct. 24 when the matter was set over for two months.

“Initial disclosure will likely take a number of weeks,” lawyer Stephen Brophy says.

Judge S.P. Hinkley scheduled the matter to Dec. 19 to speak to a preliminary inquiry date.

Backs appeared on CCTV from the Edmonton Remand Centre.

RCMP charged her Oct. 15 in connection with the sudden death of an infant from High Prairie that occurred in a High Prairie residence.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called to investigate an incident that is being called a homicide.

An RCMP news released issued Oct. 13 by Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, says High Prairie RCMP received a report from the High Prairie RCMP from the High Prairie Health Complex on Oct 6 about 4:30 p.m.

An autopsy conducted Oct. 11 at the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the death as a homicide.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the lead in the investigation assisted by the High Prairie RCMP, Alberta RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Western Alberta District RCMP General Investigation Section.

The RCMP is further requesting to speak with any concerned families who had their children in the day home present or past.

Anyone with information is requested to phone the High Prairie RCMP at (780) 523-3378.

Those who want to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tip App available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.